Assassin's Creed Mirage Coming To iPhone 15 Pro, iPad In June

Ubisoft Technologies SA UBSFF revealed the release date for Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iOS and iPadOS is June 6.

This marked a significant milestone as it would be the first time an Assassin’s Creed title originally designed for consoles and PC was available natively on Apple Inc.’s AAPL mobile platforms, IGN reported.

Developed by Ubisoft Sofia, the game promises optimized touch controls alongside support for external controllers such as the Backbone One, catering to a variety of play preferences.

The pricing structure for Assassin’s Creed Mirage follows a freemium model, allowing players a 90-minute free trial before requiring a $49.99 fee to unlock the full version.

This approach aims to give players a taste of the game’s experience before committing to a purchase.

Additionally, Ubisoft implemented cross-save and cross-ownership functionality, enabling seamless transition and continuation of gameplay between iPhone and iPad devices.

This feature eliminates the need for players to repurchase the game on different platforms and ensures a consistent experience across their Apple devices.

The announcement of Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s release aligns with Apple’s Wonderlust event, where the iPhone 15 Pro series was unveiled, boasting the powerful A17 Pro chip.

This chip is purported to deliver console-quality gaming experiences on mobile devices, emphasizing Apple’s commitment to gaming on its platforms.

