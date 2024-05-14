Madden NFL 25 Release Date Leak: Early Access, Pricing Details

Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts Inc‘s EA Madden NFL 25 is reportedly set for release on Aug. 16, according to a reliable leak by billbil-kun.

Players who purchase the Deluxe Edition or subscribe to EA Play will have early access starting Aug. 12. The game will come in two editions: the Standard Edition priced at $69.99 and the Deluxe Edition at $99.99.

EA Orlando, previously known as EA Tiburon, will develop the game. While the cover athlete for this year’s installment has not been revealed, a detailed announcement is expected on May 16. This reveal will coincide with the announcement of the cover athlete for College Football 25, marking the first entry in that series since 2013.

Madden NFL 25 is set to feature enhancements to its FieldSense technology, which first appeared in Madden NFL 23, offering more realistic animations and fluid gameplay.

On the same day, Prime Video announced a four-part docuseries about the history of the Madden video game franchise. This adds to the excitement surrounding the release of Madden NFL 25.

