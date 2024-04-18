Twitch's TikTok-Style Feed: Clips, Livestreams, Seamless Browsing

Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com Inc‘s AMZN Twitch is set to launch its new TikTok-style discovery feed after a year of testing, bringing separate feeds for clips and livestreams to all users by the end of this month.

Announced during a Patch Notes live stream (via The Verge), the feed will be accessible as a tab within the mobile app initially, with plans to potentially make it the homepage for some users next month. All livestreams and clips meeting Twitch’s content guidelines will be eligible for inclusion.

In the live feed, users can browse content from followed creators and recommendations from Twitch, with the option to enter theater mode and engage with the livestream upon finding something of interest.

The clips stream offers a feed of shortform videos extracted from Twitch livestreams, with indicators for when a creator is currently live for viewers who wish to tune in further.

While ads will be integrated into the feed, Twitch assures that they won’t disrupt the viewing or scrolling experience.

Product manager Jess Sung clarified during the Patch Notes stream that ads can be scrolled past without pausing viewing, ensuring a seamless browsing experience for users.

Now Read: TikTok’s Ticking Clock – Meta, Snap Stocks Climb As US Ban Bill Vote Nears

Image: Shutterstock