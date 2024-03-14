Geoff Keighley Sets Summer Game Fest 2024 For June Launch: When To Buy Your Tickets

Loading... Loading...

Summer Game Fest, hosted by Geoff Keighley as an alternative to the defunct E3, is scheduled to return in 2024.

The event is slated to commence with a live showcase on June 7 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, Kotaku reported. Tickets for the public will go on sale on May 7 through Ticketmaster.

While specifics about the duration and content of the presentation are not yet disclosed, it promises "new video game announcements, first looks, and trailers." Keighley confirmed the event via Twitter, anticipating thousands of in-person attendees and millions of online viewers.

Following the main event, a Day of the Devs partner showcase will highlight independent game developers and their creations. This segment, titled "Day of the Devs: SGF Edition," will feature over a dozen games to celebrate the diversity and creativity within the gaming community.

Various live streams and events will accompany the Summer Game Fest, including the SGF Play Days, an invite-only opportunity for attendees to experience upcoming games firsthand from June 8 to June 10.

Keighley, who is often regarded as a spokesperson for the video game industry, has recently faced criticism for his silence on the issue of widespread layoffs in the industry.

He finally addressed the matter in a couple of tweets on March 12, acknowledging the "heartbreaking time" for developers and offering resources for finding game industry jobs.

However, some have said his timing seems calculated, as it coincides with the announcement of his upcoming event.

"Keighley was able to do the bare minimum and use it as a smokescreen while he prepares to get everyone excited about more trailers for more games made by people who are overworked, underpaid, and facing endless layoffs," Kotaku's Zack Zwiezen's wrote.

Image created with photos from Shutterstock and Summer Game Fest on X.