Elden Ring Player Count Skyrockets Following Shadow Of The Erdtree Trailer Release

The release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion trailer for Elden Ring, developed by Sony Group Corp.'s SONY FromSoftware, has sparked a notable increase in player engagement.

According to data from the player-tracking website SteamDB (via IGN), Elden Ring has experienced a surge in players on Valve's platform, reaching 112,406 in the last 24 hours, compared to 45,866 the day before.

This uptick began following the debut of the Shadow of the Erdtree trailer on February 21 and has steadily risen since then, peaking at 108,636 over the weekend after the announcement.

The game's popularity extends beyond Steam, with Elden Ring now ranking 21st on Xbox's most-played games list, up from 36th a month prior.

Shadow of the Erdtree is poised to bring significant additions to Elden Ring, including new bosses, extravagant abilities, and other gameplay enhancements, making it the largest expansion from FromSoftware yet.

These features were showcased in the trailer, igniting renewed interest in the beloved role-playing game as players anticipate the expansion's release on June 21.

Image courtesy: FromSoftware via Steam.