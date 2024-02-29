PlayStation Plus Unveils March's Must-Play Games Including EA Sports F1 23, Sifu

Loading... Loading...

As February draws to a close, Sony Group Corp SONY revealed the lineup for March's PlayStation Plus games.

Subscribers can look forward to a diverse selection, ranging from intense racing sims to spine-chilling horror adventures and adrenaline-pumping martial arts combat.

Let's dive into what awaits gamers in March.

EA Sports F1 23: The latest installment in Codemasters' Formula One racing simulation series, offering an immersive experience for racing enthusiasts. Destiny 2: Witch Queen: An expansion for the popular first-person shooter Destiny 2, focusing on defeating Savathûn, Oryx's sister, and introducing new content like raids, gear, missions and maps as part of Bungie's Year 5 content drop. Hello Neighbor 2: A sequel to the 2017 puzzler, this game by Eerie Guest and tinyBuild is a horror survival adventure where players navigate a sandbox environment to uncover the secrets of a mysterious neighbor, Mr. Peterson. Sifu: Developed by Sloclap, Sifu is a martial arts beat 'em up game where players seek revenge as a young martial arts student against those who killed their father. The protagonist ages with each defeat, becoming stronger but more vulnerable.

These games will be available for download from March 5 to April 1.

Additionally, three games are leaving the service on March 4: Foamstars, Steelrising, and Rollerdrome.

Photo: Thanaphat Kingkaew on Shutterstock