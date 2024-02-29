Electronic Arts Cancels Star Wars Mandalorian FPS Game: Focus Shifts To Next Jedi Game, Black Panther, Iron Man

Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts Inc EA has undergone significant restructuring, resulting in the cancellation of Respawn's Star Wars FPS game and the loss of about 670 jobs, or 5% of its workforce.

Laura Miele, EA Entertainment president, emphasized the company's shift towards prioritizing its own IPs, stating in a note to staff (via IGN): "EA is shutting down an early development Star Wars FPS action game as a part of an ongoing focus on its own owned brands and supporting its existing games."

Despite the cancellation, Electronic Arts reaffirmed its commitment to the Star Wars: Jedi franchise: "Giving fans the next installments of the iconic franchises they want is the definition of blockbuster storytelling and the right place to focus."

The canceled Star Wars FPS game, rumored to feature a Mandalorian protagonist, was axed due to industry trends toward large open-world and live-service games. IGN reported that the affected development team would be redirected to other projects, including Apex Legends, Iron Man, Black Panther and Jedi.

Furthermore, Electronic Arts announced a restructuring of its Battlefield teams following the departure of game designer Marcus Lehto and the discontinuation of several mobile games.

The company intends to concentrate on key franchises such as EA Sports, Apex Legends, Star Wars: Jedi, Iron Man, Black Panther, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, Skate, and The Sims.

"It's not lost on me that these changes are more than words on a page; they directly impact the work you do every day," Miele said.

Despite the layoffs, Electronic Arts reported positive financial results. The layoffs are expected to incur costs related to severance, office space reductions and commitments to licensors.

Photo: ricochet64 on Shutterstock.