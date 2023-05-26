The Dark Side Of Online Gaming: Half Of British Female Gamers Report Abuse, 35% Receive Violent Messages

A recent report highlights the concerning prevalence of abuse and harassment faced by female gamers during their online gaming activities.

The study, commissioned by Sky Broadband and conducted in the United Kingdom, surveyed 4,000 gamers, shedding light on the extent of the issue.

According to the findings, which were reported by Wales Online, almost half (49%) of British women who play online games have encountered various forms of abuse. This percentage significantly increases to three-quarters among women aged 18 to 24, indicating a particularly vulnerable demographic. The report further revealed that over one-third (35%) of female gamers reported receiving violent messages, with 80% of those messages being of a sexual nature.

The impact of such abuse on the mental well-being of female gamers is distressing. More than half (52%) expressed concerns about the potential negative effects on their mental health. In fact, the study found that one in four women felt depressed as a result of the abuse, while 11% admitted to experiencing suicidal thoughts. Additionally, 40% of women gamers felt personally threatened by the online abuse they encountered.

The consequences extend beyond the virtual realm, as nearly one-third of women surveyed expressed fear of real-life attacks following the threats received during online gaming sessions.

The research also addressed the issue of harassment faced by female streamers. Over half (51%) of male respondents reported witnessing instances of harassment directed at female streamers during live streams. Encouragingly, 71% of all participants stated that they had intervened to stop the abuse whenever they encountered it.

Photo by RDNE Stock project on Pexels