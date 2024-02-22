The Game Of The Moment Battles PS5 Bug, Built On Discontinued Engine: 'Our Crazy Engineers Had To Do Everything'

Loading... Loading...

Sony Group Corp.'s SONY Arrowhead Studios has resolved the PlayStation 5 login bug plaguing Helldivers 2 following a patch released on Feb. 22.

Players encountered issues preventing them from accessing the game after the update. Arrowhead recommended PS5 users restart their consoles, and added that "hopefully" that action would enable them to resume gameplay, IGN reported.

The patch, labeled 1.000.11, aimed to address concerns like removing AFK players and fixing the defrosting bug. However, it inadvertently triggered a PS5-specific problem rendering the game unplayable for some users.

Despite encountering setbacks, Helldivers 2 stands as Sony's biggest PC game launch, boasting impressive player numbers. However, ongoing server issues have persisted since the game's release.

It's worth noting that the game was built on the discontinued Autodesk Stingray engine, now known as Bitsquid.

Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt confirmed: "Our crazy engineers had to do everything, with no support to build the game to parity with other engines. And yes. The project started before it was discontinued."

Other developers have also utilized Autodesk Stingray for game development. For instance, Swedish studio Fatshark employed it in creating titles such as Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and the recently launched Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Image courtesy: Arrowhead Studios via Steam.