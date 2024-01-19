Square Enix President Proclaims Quality Over Quantity As Lineup Gets Trimmed

Loading... Loading...

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd SQNXF is undergoing a strategic shift in its game development approach, aiming to release fewer titles but explore a more diverse range of genres, according to the company's president, Takashi Kiryu.

In a recently published English-translated investor Q&A from November (via IGN), Kiryu addressed concerns about the company's limited portfolio diversity and its need for stronger marketing.

Kiryu candidly admitted Square Enix has been somewhat reliant on the success of RPG franchises like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy, stating: "We have tended to be overly reliant on certain gameplay styles or genres."

He noted the evolving tastes of gamers, emphasizing customers now enjoy a broader range of genres. The president highlighted the success of Powerwash Simulator, a game well-suited for casual play, as evidence the market is shifting.

To adapt to these changes, Kiryu expressed a commitment to strengthening internal development capabilities and potentially making acquisitions.

He stated: "I want to structure our development function so that we are able to ensure higher quality from each title by slimming down our lineup."

Recognizing the industry's shift toward a divide between blockbuster and indie titles, Kiryu acknowledged Square Enix's position "somewhere in the middle." He hinted at moving away from the company's habit of producing numerous mid-budget RPGs that failed to make a significant impact.

Looking ahead to 2024, Square Enix has upcoming releases like Foamstars and Visions of Mana, along with a remake of Dragon Quest 3 and the highly anticipated Dragon Quest 12.

The company is also exploring innovative technologies like AI content creation and remains involved in blockchain technology.

