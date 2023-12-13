Tim Sweeney Says They Have No 'Hard Feelings' Against Former Partner In Litigation Match Group

Loading... Loading...

Now the Fortnite-parent Epic Games has won the antitrust lawsuit against Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, the company’s CEO Tim Sweeney has admitted that they don’t feel wronged by their partners in litigation like Match Group MTCH for abandoning them at the last minute.

What Happened: In an interview on Monday with The Verge, Sweeney was asked if he has anything to say to former partners in litigation, Match Group, to which the CEO said that “there are absolutely no hard feelings, and we’re grateful that they joined the case because they did help in critical ways.”

Sweeney also said that Match was a fellow member of the Coalition for App Fairness and an “awesome partner,” and he hopes that the parent company online dating services like Tinder and Meet.com got what they needed out of their settlement.

See Also: How Did Epic Games’ Showdown With Google Differ From Apple? CEO Tim Sweeney Says It Was Like Ice And Fire

“Very few companies have the resources that Epic has to fight multinational litigation against the world’s two most powerful companies,” he said, adding, “Epic will continue to fight for all developers, seeking remedies, and… I don’t know if Sundar is going to be calling me, but if he does, all of our discussions will be directed toward solving the problem for everyone.”

Google announced a settlement with Match Group earlier this year in October. As part of this settlement, Match Group will implement “user choice billing” starting March 31, next year, which allows users to pay with alternative systems besides Google.

Moreover, the search and advertising giant also agreed to pay the $40 million back to Match, reported the Wall Street Journal.

Photo Courtesy: Tada Images On Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Will Epic Games Introduce Nintendo Characters To Fortnite In The Future?