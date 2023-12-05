PlayStation Users Are Being Permanently Banned From PSN For No Fault Of Their Own

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Several PlayStation users woke up to a rude shock – their PSN IDs were permanently banned by Sony Group Corp. SONY for no fault of their own. No one knows what's happening, which is making matters worse for users.

What Happened: Several PlayStation users on social media are reporting that their PlayStation Network IDs have been permanently banned for violating the PSN terms of service.

Affected users are posting screenshots of the message from Sony, notifying them about the ban.

"This account is permanently suspended from PlayStation Network due to violations of the PlayStation Network Terms of Service and User Agreement," the message from Sony reads.

The bans have confused users, who say they have "done nothing wrong". It's not just a one-off incident either, with several users across multiple forums and social media services like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit reporting the same problem.

Several users on Reddit have reported this problem, adding that they never received any email or warning from Sony notifying them about it.

Users are also unable to reach out to Sony customer care even over the phone, with the number constantly turning up busy.

"I'm practically in tears over six years of gaming disappearing without so much as a "drop dead" from Sony," one user said.

Sony's chat support has apparently seen a spike in reports of bans but has asked users to wait for an official statement from the company.

Some users recommend simply not logging into PSN right now to prevent your accounts from being banned, but that might not always work for everyone.

For now, though, we will have to wait for an official statement from Sony.

