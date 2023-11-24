Mortal Kombat 1's $40 Black Friday Deal Across Consoles: Is It A Flawless Victory?

Loading... Loading... Loading...

The latest installment of the famed Mortal Kombat series, Mortal Kombat 1, is being offered at a killer Black Friday deal for $40 across all consoles, down from its regular price of $70.

Exclusive to Walmart Inc's WMT sale, this 43% discount presents an opportunity not to be missed, as stocks might run out swiftly during the Black Friday rush, IGN reported.

Available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch, this deal encompasses all console versions of the game.

Reviews suggest Mortal Kombat 1 holds promise with its intriguing new Kameo system, significant improvements in fighting mechanics from its predecessor Mortal Kombat 11, and an impressive single-player story mode that sets a high standard in the genre.

However, some critics noted how online play feels dated and an "Invasions" mode lacks lasting engagement.

While the game performs well on Xbox and PS5, it struggles on the Nintendo Switch due to the latter's comparatively lower performance capabilities.

Moreover, Amazon offers a rare Black Friday deal, slashing prices by 10% on Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

The one-year Individual membership drops to $17.99 from $20, while the Family membership falls to $31.49 from $35.

These memberships are essential for accessing online features in popular games like Super Smash Bros Ultimate and Splatoon 3, and they provide access to classic games, exclusive deals, and more.

Buyers can also save by purchasing discounted eShop gift cards and later using them for membership or game purchases, making it a win-win deal during this Black Friday sale.

