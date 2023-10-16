Loading... Loading... Loading...

Reviews for Sony Group Corp.'s SONY Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have generated positive responses, with a score of 91 on Metacritic out of 119 reviews.

The game, which is set for release on Oct. 20, has been eagerly awaited by gamers and fans of the Marvel universe with its web-slinging action, stunning open-world New York City, and captivating narrative.

These are some of the early reviews for the title developed by Insomniac Games:

GamesHub - Rating 100/100

"As a sequel to one of the most impressive games of its era, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was weighed down by expectations. But Insomniac Games has turned these expectations on their head, spinning a Spider-story that brims with confidence, style, and most importantly — an essential human touch."

GamesRadar+ - Rating 100/100

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 improves on its predecessor across the board, while saluting the superhero genre over the last 30 years as a whole. With a captivating narrative and unrivaled spectacle, it's the quintessential superhero game, in story and mechanical terms."

VANDAL - Rating 93/100

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is, without a doubt, the best game ever made about this iconic superhero. An adventure with capital letters that boasts a fantastic story, characters that you fall in love with, a movement system that knows no rival, a fast-paced pace, hilarious combats, bosses that leave you speechless, incredible set pieces and an impeccable audiovisual section."

Game Rant - Rating 90/100

"If anything, Spider-Man 2 could have benefited from cutting out the Mary Jane sections and trimming a few of the side quests to make it an even leaner, more perfectly-paced game. But even with some flaws, Spider-Man 2 is still a spectacular experience and the best entry in Insomniac's Spider-Man game universe to date."

Washington Post - Rating 88/100

"The problem arises when you may realize what I did: I’ve felt all this before."

Forbes - Rating 85/100

"For fans of the first game, or Spider-Man, or action games in general, Spider-Man 2 is an easy recommendation."

IGN - Rating 80/100

"Marvel's Spider-Man 2 delivers Insomniac's best tale yet, and despite its open world falling short, is a reliably fun superhero power trip."

Eurogamer - Rating 80/100

"At once a little simple and a little over-stuffed, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still above all a game of immense charm and fluid, free-form style."

Photo: PlayStation.