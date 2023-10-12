Sony Unveils Cloud Streaming For PlayStation Plus: What Premium Members Can Expect

Sony Group Corp. SONY is set to enhance the PlayStation Plus experience.

The company will be introducing Premium members to cloud streaming for PS5, beginning on Oct. 30 in the U.S.

Hideaki Nishino, Sony's Senior Vice President of Platform Experience, announced the news in a recent PlayStation Blog post.

See Also: Sony Reveals PS5 Slim: Enhanced Storage, Mixed Reactions And Price Debate

Premium tier members will gain access to a selection of popular PS5 games available in the PlayStation Plus catalog, including titles like "Horizon Forbidden West," "Ghost of Tsushima," and "Spider-Man: Miles Morales."

Moreover, the service will also enable streaming of games from the Game Trials catalog and digital PS5 titles owned by Premium members.

Players can select from various resolution options, including 720p, 1080p, 1440p, and 4K with 60fps and SDR or HDR output, but a minimum internet speed of 38mbps is required for the highest quality streaming.

The rollout of cloud streaming will happen regionally, with Japan starting on Oct. 17, Europe on Oct. 23, and North America on Oct. 30.

These changes follow Sony's recent rebranding of its video-on-demand streaming service to Sony Pictures Core, which is now available on the PS4 and PS5.

Read Next: Sony Enhances PlayStation Plus Premium: Free Movie Access With Sony Pictures Core App

Image credits: Miguel Lagoa on Shutterstock.