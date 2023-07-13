Valve's Team Fortress 2 Achieves All-Time High Player Count On Steam After Summer Update

Team Fortress 2 has shattered its previous record for concurrent Steam players. This multiplayer first-person shooter game was developed and published by Valve Corporation in 2007.

This video game is still being played — 16 years later — by 246,884 gamers at the moment and hit its all-time peak with 253,997 concurrent players, according to engagement tracking website SteamDB.

This makes Team Fortress 2 the third most popular game on Steam, Valve's video digital distribution service and storefront. It ranks behind Counter-Strike: Global Offensive with 925,156 players and Dota 2 with 468,947 players.

The game's recent increase in popularity is due to a major summer update that was released earlier this week on July 12. This update added a lot of new content and gameplay improvements, making the game more exciting for the community.

Team Fortress is critically acclaimed for its art, gameplay and humor, and has been referred to as one of the best video games ever made.

In 2011, it became free-to-play with in-game purchases. Despite its popularity, the game has faced challenges with bot accounts using cheats since 2020, although this problem appears to be solved now.

