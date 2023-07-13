Microsoft 'Disappointed' At FTC For Continuing To Pursue 'Weak Case' Against Activision Acquisition

Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft MSFT, expressed his disappointment with the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) decision to appeal the court ruling that allowed Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard ATVI in a tweet on Wednesday.

What Happened: Smith stated that the court’s ruling was clear that the acquisition was beneficial for competition and consumers.

He expressed his disappointment with the FTC’s decision to appeal and affirmed Microsoft’s opposition to any further delays. “Yesterday the Court ruled our acquisition of Activision Blizzard should proceed, and we oppose any further delay,” Smith tweeted.

See Also: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Set For $1B Windfall Following Microsoft-Activision Deal

Why It Matters: The FTC had previously sued to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, arguing that the deal would harm competition. However, a district court denied the FTC’s injunction request, allowing the deal to proceed.

Smith’s statement underscores Microsoft’s commitment to the acquisition and its belief in the deal’s benefits for the gaming industry and consumers.

The acquisition, if it proceeds, could have significant implications for the gaming industry, potentially reshaping the landscape and power dynamics among major players.

Read Next: 3 Analysts Weigh In On Court Ruling Favoring Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard Deal: ‘A Major Black Eye For The FTC’