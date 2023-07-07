Microsoft's Activision-Blizzard Acquisition: Email Reveals CFO's 2018 Warning To Employees On Not Building A 'Gold Toilet'

Microsoft’s CFO, Amy Hood, cautioned employees against creating products without considering their potential appeal to customers, using the metaphor of building a “gold toilet,” CNBC reports.
Context of the Comment
During a 2018 meeting, Hood advised against building products just because they can, without considering their resonance with customers. The comment was recalled in a 2019 email exchange between Vice President Catherine Gluckstein and Phil Spencer, CEO of gaming at Microsoft Corp MSFT.
Product Development and Strategy
Gluckstein’s email highlighted the need for clarity on product testing and go-to-market strategies, emphasizing the importance of understanding core customer needs before developing features. Spencer agreed, noting that creating products for existing customers doesn’t necessarily contribute to growth.
Future Directions
Despite the challenges with cloud-based game-streaming service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Microsoft continues to explore growth opportunities, including the proposed acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. The deal, however, faces potential hurdles from federal and British regulators.
