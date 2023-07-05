Nintendo Ends Switch Repair Subscription Service In Japan After Just 1 Year

Nintendo Company Ltd. NTDOY has announced the Nintendo Switch repair subscription service will no longer be available in Japan after a mere year of operation.

The company revealed that new subscription contracts and renewals will cease as of Aug. 31, 2023, according to IGN.

Nevertheless, existing customers will still be able to enjoy the benefits of their current repair subscriptions until their contracts expire.

Priced at 200 yen (approximately $1.38) per month, the service granted subscribers access to up to six repairs annually, including two hardware repair incidents.

Nintendo users in North America and Europe were hoping a similar offering would arrive in their regions, but this news removes the possibility.

The popularity of the service among fans stemmed partly from persistent issues plaguing the Nintendo Switch's Joy-Con controllers. While the console itself has proven to be relatively robust, Joy-Con drift has become a notorious problem.

Back in 2019, Nintendo made an announcement regarding a complimentary repair service for the Joy-Con drift issue. The repair centers were reportedly inundated with such a high volume of requests that errors occurred during the repair process.

The problem of Joy-Con malfunctions has persisted to such an extent that Nintendo has found itself entangled in numerous lawsuits as a direct consequence.

