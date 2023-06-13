Xbox Proclaims Starfield As 'One of the Most Important RPGs Ever Made,' Reveals Expansion Plans, Promises Bug-Free Experience

During the Summer Game Fest, Xbox Creator Experience's Sarah Bond provided an overview of the upcoming games, including Starfield, the anticipated space-themed video game that will release on Sept. 6.

Although the game hasn't been released yet, Bond set the bar high by saying Starfield is one of the "most important RPGs ever made."

The hype created by Microsoft Corp. MSFT, the parent company of Xbox and Bethesda, around this title doesn't end there: Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty recently made a statement regarding the bug situation in Starfield, claiming that the upcoming game already has fewer bugs compared to previous Bethesda titles like Skyrim and Fallout 4.

"We have an awful lot of people internally playing Starfield, working with Todd and the team," Booty said in an interview with the podcast Giant Bomb. "I see bug counts and just by the numbers if it shipped today, Starfield would already have the fewest bugs of any Bethesda game ever shipped."

Adding to Booty's reassurances, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer highlighted the comprehensive quality assurance efforts being undertaken by the company: "We have every QA person in our entire company playing Starfield right now, looking at bug counts, looking at the quality of where we are."

"The nice thing about what we showed today from my perspective is that was the game. We’ve been playing the game for quite a while and that’s the game," Spencer added.

Bethesda Announces Post-Launch Expansion Content For Starfield

Moreover, Bethesda revealed plans for post-launch expansion content during an interview with IGN.

Todd Howard, the development chief, shared that a story expansion called Shattered Space and "a lot of add-on content" are in the works.

The scale of Starfield has been a topic of discussion, with Howard previously promising players the ability to explore 1,000 worlds.

"Our plan is to do things of varying sizes, and we’ve done a lot of that in our previous games, so it’s something that we really like doing, our fans like,” Howard said. “So despite the size of the game, there’s still things we want to add as far as features in the future or stories and things like that."

Starfield is currently available for pre-order, with the Digital Premium Edition and the sold-out collector's Constellation Edition offering additional downloadable content and a five-day early access play period for $100.

Photo: Courtesy Xbox.com