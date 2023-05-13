Discord, the popular communication platform gamers use, disclosed a data breach after one of its support agents’ accounts was hacked.

What Happened: Discord is sending out an “incident notice” to affected users, disclosing the data breach that took place after the account of a third-party support agent was hacked.

The breach compromised the agent’s support ticket queue, potentially exposing users’ email addresses, Discord supports chat logs and any attachments accompanying them.

See Also: Google Fi User Data May Have Been Compromised In T-Mobile Breach

“Due to the nature of the incident, it is possible that your email address, the contents of customer service messages and any attachments sent between you and Discord may have been exposed to a third party,” the platform stated in the message sent to affected users.

The popular communication site said it immediately acted by disabling the compromised account once the security incident was identified.

While Discord considers the risks limited, it recommends that users keep an eye out for suspicious activities.

“While we believe the risk is limited, it is recommended that you be vigilant for any suspicious messages or activity, such as fraud or phishing attempts,” the platform stated.

A Reddit user named Splinestein shared on the platform the screenshot of the message saying, “This is frustrating because now I have to be on alert for possible phishing and fraud attempts not to mention possibly having my personal information leaked.”

Why It’s Important: According to the company’s website, Discord has a massive user base of 150 million monthly active users and 19 million active servers weekly.

Apart from being a popular communication medium between gamers, the platform has gained massive popularity over the past few months as more and more people have been using to access Midjourney AI.

Last month, classified documents pertaining to the Russia-Ukraine War and foreign intelligence assessments were leaked on Discord.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Zuckerberg, Former Facebook Directors In Hot Seat Again Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal