Been Vying To Try Your Hands On Midjourney For Free? Now Is Your Chance!

Midjourney, an artificial intelligence program that uses text-based prompts to generate seemingly realistic but fake images, has opened its free trials again — but only for the weekend.

What Happened: On Saturday, David Holz, the CEO and founder of Midjourney, took to Discord and announced that the company has turned on “free trials” until the end of the weekend. The reason behind this decision was Midjourney’s version 5.1 release.

He further said that old accounts that previously used a free MidJourney trial but never got a paid membership can also access the new version.

However, users who had a paid Midjourney account but discontinued it for some reason cannot re-enable trials for version 5.1 because of some “technical issues.”

Naturally, a large number of users started submitting their prompts in Discord’s “newbie” rooms, beginning with the now famous “/imagine” command. We tried it too and it was definitely worth the time.

Here are some examples:

Why It’s Important: Midjourney ceased its free trials in March, attributing to the surge of new users and possibly due to the hyper-realistic appearance of images generated by version 5.0. However, the latest version appears to be more focused on creating artistic images, according to The Verge.

