Blizzard's Gathering Storm: 'World of Warcraft' Studio Grapples With Surging Staff Departures

Blizzard Entertainment's ATVI "World of Warcraft" (WoW) studio is experiencing a mass exodus of key staff, according to a producer who voiced concerns on Twitter.

Adam "Glaxigrav" took to the social media platform to lament the loss of yet another employee, attributing the departures to a lack of leadership support for game directors who create the company's products.

Glaxigrav added that the studio is creating "crisis maps" to track what can and cannot be delivered due to the overwhelming number of resignations.

"I literally have a schedule I strike out as people hand in notice," the video game producer said.

Blizzard's forced return-to-office policy has also been blamed for the loss of personnel by senior game designer Allison Steele. The policy, originally set for July, has reportedly sparked internal criticism and been a contributing factor to the company's talent drain.

According to IGN, the "World of Warcraft" Dragonflight team appears to have been hit hardest by the departures, despite the fact that their work has been well-received by both critics and fans.

