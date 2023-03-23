Epic Games Adapts Its Unreal Editor For 'Fortnite'

Epic Games announced the launch of its Unreal Editor for Fortnite Wednesday, a free PC application for designing, developing and publishing games and experiences directly into the game.

During the Game Developers Conference, Saxs Persson, Epic Games' executive vice president, assured the aim of this is to "move the industry forward," and that it will bring the gaming scene "one step closer to a connected metaverse," as reported by Games Industry Biz.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is designed to enable anyone to design, develop and publish their own custom experiences directly into Fortnite Creative mode.

It coexists with Fortnite's legacy Creative toolset, essentially enhancing the earlier tools rather than replacing them.

Moreover, Epic Games has created a new programming language, Verse, for UEFN. Players will need to learn this new language, but a live demo suggested that it is relatively intuitive compared to other programming languages that have hindered the game development ambitions of some creators.

In addition to UEFN, Epic Games unveiled Creator Economy 2.0, running on a blockchain infrastructure, and providing more opportunities for creators to monetize their work in the Fortnite ecosystem. It will reward developers with 40% of the game's net revenue, depending on the engagement and popularity of the content, and will come from Fortnite's Item Shop and real money purchases.

Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, said this is a major milestone for Epic's "unified" vision of the metaverse, and added: "The metaverse has to be open, it can't be another walled garden."

Photo by Vlad Gorshkov via Unsplash.