Roblox Options Traders Betting On Stock Surging This Much By June Expiration

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 16, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
Roblox Corporation RBLX shares rose sharply on Wednesday.

The San Mateo, California-based company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.

On CNBC’s "Options Action," Kevin Kelly of Kelly Intelligence said 12.5% move was expected for Roblox on Wednesday, but the stock actually surged over 26% following earnings.

A trader sold 3,000 of the March 24 weekly 28-puts at an average of 13 cents per contract, and bought 2,000 of the June 50-calls at an average price of $5.20 per contract, Kelly mentioned.

The traders expect Roblox’s stock rising at least 22% by June expiration.

Price Action: Shares of Roblox gained 26.4% to close at $45.08 on Wednesday, and lost 0.2% in the after-hours trading session.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

