15M+ Followers, A Love For Axie Infinity And A Knack For Charity: Meet Osito Lima, The Gaming Influencer This World Needed

By Javier Hasse and Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

Mauricio Ramos Salazar, also known as @Lima or Osito Lima, is a gamer ambassador for the NFT video game, Axie Infinity, in Latin America. Mauricio also carries out important solidarity work in his country of origin, Peru, for which he gained notoriety on social networks.

In an intimate chat with El Planteo during the “Unified” blockchain festival, the influencer spoke about the blockchain-based video game that is revolutionizing the crypto community. He also talked about his personal tastes when it comes to playing traditional video games, about his relationship with cannabis and much, much more.

“Axie Infinity is a digital nation. It could also be known as the most successful NFT game and the largest collection of NFTs on planet Earth,” Lima began.

See also: What's The Secret To Making A Viral Video? A Crypto Gaming Influencer With 1M+ Followers Spills The Beans

And he continued, celebrating the community that orbits around the video game: “But more than that, it is a great family that is constantly growing, going through difficulties together. The community is the most important thing.”

—How is this new type of video game different from traditional video games?

—The main difference is thatm when you previously played a video game and climbed many levels, after all your effort, the ingame assets (such as swords or shields) were not yours. In Axie Infinity, when blockchain technology and NFTs are involved, all ingame assets become your intellectual property and you can profit from them. You can build businesses with them. You can sell them, burn them, do absolutely anything. That is a very big difference, because it offers freedom and true decentralization for the future.

Traditional video games and cannabis

Despite his love for crypto gaming, Osito Lima also enjoys playing traditional video games: he is a self-confessed fan of the "Resident Evil" and "Diablo" sagas (“I play them a lot with my wife”) and the classic "Pitfall" (“It's a pretty old school game“).

On the other hand, Lima considers that video games pair very well with cannabis. “I have tried and from time to time I use it recreationally. It doesn't seem like a negative to me. The truth is that I have a lot of respect for marijuana and I don't think it's 'the devil.'"

See also: The Curious Story Of 'Kingdom Rush' And The Studio Behind It: How 3 Latino Hustlers Sold 30M Video Game Copies

Likewise, the ambassador of the Axie Infinity is in favor of the medicinal use of the plant.

“Through various friendships I have been able to see the scientific properties of this wonderful plant. Its benefits are very powerful for people who suffer from Parkinson's, anxiety or diseases that cause pain," said the Peruvian influencer.

What does the future hold for Osito Lima?

When he talks about the future, Lima has one thing very clear: he maintains that, whatever he does, what matters is that, when she grows up, his daughter is proud of him.

"I have a three-year-old daughter and everything I do, I do it thinking of her," he revealed, excited.

Thus, Mauricio will continue his path as an ambassador for the Axie Infinity family, as an advisor in the world of social networks and in his personal project, helping those most in need.

"I want to give my 100%, I want to learn more and I want Latin America to grow in terms of education so that it has more opportunities in the Metaverse," concluded Lima.

Continue reading:

Courtesy photos.