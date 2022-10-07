Station Casinos Partners With Sparket For Software Integration

by

Sparket's Social Betwork has signed a partnership agreement with Station Casinos LLC, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR .

. The agreement is to license software that will be integrated into Station Casino's virtual casino STN Play app.

Patrons can participate online through the STN Play app, by making virtual coin-based wagers on real life sporting events, esports, and reality TV.

"We're excited to partner with Sparket – they have an innovative new technology which approaches live event wagering in a way that will attract new users to our free-to-play product," said Tom Mikulich, SVP of Innovation at Station Casinos.

Price Action: RRR shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $36.83 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.