Station Casinos Partners With Sparket For Software Integration

- Sparket's Social Betwork has signed a partnership agreement with Station Casinos LLC, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR.
- The agreement is to license software that will be integrated into Station Casino's virtual casino STN Play app.
- Patrons can participate online through the STN Play app, by making virtual coin-based wagers on real life sporting events, esports, and reality TV.
- "We're excited to partner with Sparket – they have an innovative new technology which approaches live event wagering in a way that will attract new users to our free-to-play product," said Tom Mikulich, SVP of Innovation at Station Casinos.
- Price Action: RRR shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $36.83 on the last check Friday.
