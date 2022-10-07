ñol

Station Casinos Partners With Sparket For Software Integration

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 7, 2022 2:57 PM | 1 min read
Station Casinos Partners With Sparket For Software Integration
  • Sparket's Social Betwork has signed a partnership agreement with Station Casinos LLC, a subsidiary of Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR.
  • The agreement is to license software that will be integrated into Station Casino's virtual casino STN Play app.
  • Patrons can participate online through the STN Play app, by making virtual coin-based wagers on real life sporting events, esports, and reality TV.
  • "We're excited to partner with Sparket – they have an innovative new technology which approaches live event wagering in a way that will attract new users to our free-to-play product," said Tom Mikulich, SVP of Innovation at Station Casinos.
  • Price Action: RRR shares are trading lower by 2.02% at $36.83 on the last check Friday.

