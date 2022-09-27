Netflix Deepens Gaming Foray With Dedicated Finland Studio: What You Should Know

Streaming giant Netflix Inc NFLX said it is establishing an internal games studio in Helsinki, the capital city of Finland, with Marko Lastikka as the studio director.

What Happened: Netflix said the move was in line with the company’s vision to build a world-class studio that will bring a variety of original games — with no ads and no in-app purchases — to its hundreds of millions of members around the world.

Video Game Foray: In July, the company stated in its quarterly letter to shareholders that it sees gaming as another "new content category", similar to its expansion into original films, animation, and unscripted TV. The company had said it will offer video games in its existing subscription plans at no additional cost and will initially focus on games for mobile devices.

Regarding the rationale for choosing Helsinki, Netflix said it is home to some of the best game talents in the world.

“This will be a games studio that we build from scratch, and our second games studio in Helsinki alongside Next Games, which became part of Netflix earlier this year,” the company said.