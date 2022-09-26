Looking At Netflix's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 61% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $563,784 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $351,596.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $240.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/30/22 $235.00 $399.6K 754 468 NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/07/22 $232.50 $73.4K 173 126 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $240.00 $72.7K 7.0K 101 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $240.00 $67.5K 7.0K 50 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $220.00 $52.8K 924 0

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 885,181, the price of NFLX is up 0.8% at $228.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $300

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $305.

Macquarie upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $230

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Oppenheimer upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $325

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

