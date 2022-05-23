Inspired Entertainment Secures iGaming License In Pennsylvania

by

Inspired Entertainment Inc INSE has secured an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in Pennsylvania as part of its North American expansion strategy.

has secured an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License in Pennsylvania as part of its North American expansion strategy. This license enables Inspired to offer its Interactive games to licensed online operators serving Pennsylvania.

Inspired's Interactive content is expected to launch in the summer of 2022.

"Pennsylvania is one of the largest iGaming states in North America and we are excited to add it to our North American geographies, which already includes New Jersey, Michigan, Connecticut, Quebec and Ontario," said COO Brooks Pierce.

Price Action: INSE shares are trading lower by 2.80% at $9.90 on the last check Monday.

