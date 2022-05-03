QQQ
Several Young Athletes To Introduce NFTs On DraftKings Marketplace - Guess Who

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 3, 2022 12:32 PM | 1 min read
  • DraftKings Inc DKNG has partnered with memorabilia and NFT company Metabilia to supply NFT on DraftKings Marketplace.
  • The collaboration has introduced Membership NFTs for fans to chronicle the careers of top young players.
  • The NFTs will feature star major leaguers beginning with Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Ronald Acuña Jr, Shane Bieber, Wander Franco, Joe Musgrove, and Fernando Tatís Jr.
  • This debut collection will launch on May 4, 2022, at 3 pm ET on DraftKings Marketplace.
  • The partnership aligns with DraftKings' long-term goal to bring top sports NFT creators to DraftKings Marketplace.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading lower by 1.20% at $14.81 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

