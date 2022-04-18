GAN Launches Online Sports Betting In Soaring Eagle Casino

by

GAN Ltd GAN has launched iGaming and online sports betting for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who owns and operates Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.

has launched iGaming and online sports betting for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who owns and operates Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort. Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, with a 210,000 square-foot casino facility, offers thousands of slot machines and various floor games.

GAN will deploy the company's patented iBridge Framework to optimally monetize the Soaring Eagle patron database.

The company will also provide marketing services in collaboration with Soaring Eagle's on-property retail marketing and player development teams.

Price Action: GAN shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $4.48 on the last check Monday.

