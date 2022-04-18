QQQ
GAN Launches Online Sports Betting In Soaring Eagle Casino

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 18, 2022 1:40 PM | 1 min read
  • GAN Ltd GAN has launched iGaming and online sports betting for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who owns and operates Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.
  • Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, with a 210,000 square-foot casino facility, offers thousands of slot machines and various floor games.
  • GAN will deploy the company's patented iBridge Framework to optimally monetize the Soaring Eagle patron database.
  • The company will also provide marketing services in collaboration with Soaring Eagle's on-property retail marketing and player development teams.
  • Price Action: GAN shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $4.48 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGamingNewsPenny StocksContractsGeneral