GAN Launches Online Sports Betting In Soaring Eagle Casino

- GAN Ltd GAN has launched iGaming and online sports betting for Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, who owns and operates Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort.
- Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, with a 210,000 square-foot casino facility, offers thousands of slot machines and various floor games.
- GAN will deploy the company's patented iBridge Framework to optimally monetize the Soaring Eagle patron database.
- The company will also provide marketing services in collaboration with Soaring Eagle's on-property retail marketing and player development teams.
- Price Action: GAN shares are trading lower by 4.68% at $4.48 on the last check Monday.
