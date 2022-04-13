QQQ
Hasbro Agrees To Acquire D&D Beyond From Fandom For $146M Cash

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 13, 2022 9:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Hasbro Inc HAS has agreed to acquire D&D Beyond, a role-playing game (RPG) digital toolset from the fan platform, Fandom, for $146.3 million in cash.
  • D&D Beyond has helped to power DUNGEONS & DRAGONS tabletop play since 2017.
  • The company expects the acquisition to strengthen its capabilities in the fast-growing digital tabletop category.
  • "The acquisition of D&D Beyond will accelerate our progress in both gaming and direct to consumer, two priority areas of growth for Hasbro, providing immediate access to a loyal, growing player base," said Hasbro CEO Chris Cocks.
  • Hasbro predicts the deal to be immaterial to revenue and EPS in 2022 and accretive to EPS in FY23 and beyond. 
  • The company anticipates closing the deal during the second or third quarter of 2022.
  • Hasbro plans to fund the transaction out of cash on hand. It held $1 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 26, 2021.
  • Price Action: HAS shares are trading higher by 0.17% at $82.90 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsGamingM&ANewsGeneral