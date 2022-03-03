Champion Gaming Partners With Leading Fantasy App Underdog Fantasy, To Leverage Football Outsiders' Content With Year-Round Fantasy Football Analysis And Coverage

Image sourced from Unsplash

Champion Gaming Group Inc. (TSXV: WAGR), announced that Football Outsiders, Champion Gaming’s leading football statistics and analytics site and the “Home of DVOA,” has entered into a new strategic partnership with Underdog Fantasy, one of the fastest-growing fantasy apps in history. The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Underdog will sponsor Football Outsiders’ new premium content focusing on offseason prospect analysis, new weekly editorial columns, podcasts and video content, including the new FO 40 and Fantasy 40 that debuts this week.

The FO 40 and Fantasy 40 are moving and living boards of pre-draft prospects evaluated based on the prospects’ potential team and fantasy impact, respectively, using Football Outsiders’ proprietary metrics. Underdog is Football Outsiders’ first fantasy presenting sponsor.

“Underdog Fantasy is the fastest-growing fantasy app ever and to connect our world-class brands is incredibly exciting,” said Chris Spagnuolo, Champion Gaming’s vice president of content.

Spagnuolo added, “As we create a year-round Home of Football for in-season and offseason data and analysis, Underdog is able to leverage Football Outsiders’ content to inform and entertain its growing and engaged audience. Underdog understands the demand and thirst for fantasy football information and contests all year and sees Football Outsiders’ vision and new content rollout as a vital value add to expand its user base.”

“Football Outsiders’ information and data are second to none in this industry,” said Andrew Mackens at Underdog Fantasy. “Through this partnership, we hope our users can utilize Football Outsiders’ data and information to make the best possible moves and decisions for their Best Ball, daily, weekly, season-long and pick ‘em contests.”

