UNDERDOG FANTASY TO SPONSOR FOOTBALL OUTSIDERS' NEW PREMIUM CONTENT

Leading and fastest growing fantasy app to sponsor and tap into Football Outsiders’ emerging offseason content for year-round fantasy football analysis and coverage

Louisville, Kentucky – March 2, 2022 - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) WAGR (“Champion Gaming” or the “Company”), announced today that Football Outsiders, Champion Gaming’s leading football statistics and analytics site and the “Home of DVOA,” has entered into a new strategic partnership with Underdog Fantasy, one of the fastest growing fantasy apps in history. Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Underdog will sponsor Football Outsiders’ new premium content focusing on offseason prospect analysis, new weekly editorial columns, podcasts and video content, including the new FO 40 and Fantasy 40 that debuts this week. The FO 40 and Fantasy 40 are moving and living boards of pre-draft prospects evaluated based on the prospects’ potential team and fantasy impact, respectively, using Football Outsiders’ proprietary metrics. Underdog is Football Outsiders’ first fantasy presenting sponsor.

“Underdog Fantasy is the fastest growing fantasy app ever and to connect our world-class brands is incredibly exciting,” said Chris Spagnuolo, Champion Gaming’s vice president of content. “As we create a year-round Home of Football for in-season and offseason data and analysis, Underdog is able to leverage Football Outsiders’ content to inform and entertain its growing and engaged audience. Underdog understands the demand and thirst for fantasy football information and contests all year and sees Football Outsiders’ vision and new content rollout as a vital value add to expand its user base.”

“Football Outsiders’ information and data is second to none in this industry,” said Andrew Mackens at Underdog Fantasy. “Through this partnership we hope our users can utilize Football Outsiders’ data and information to make the best possible moves and decisions for their Best Ball, daily, weekly, season-long and pick ‘em contests.”

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include a fully customized probability engine, interactive sports matchup models, spread and over/under distributions and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

Further information on Champion Gaming can be found at https://www.championgaming.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance of the Corporation. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Corporation's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the ability of the Corporation to successfully manage the risks inherent in pursuing business opportunities in the online gaming industry, and the ability of the Corporation to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business, the state of the capital markets, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and factors include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Corporation's management is unable to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost-efficient manner to develop its business. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

