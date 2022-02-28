This Company Is Looking To Bring Data And Analytics To Sports Betting

Photo by Erik_stein on Pixabay

The global sports betting market is a multibillion-dollar industry with a market valuation expected to reach over $140 billion by 2028 and employ more than 180,000 people. In the U.S., the sports betting market exploded in 2021 as estimates state that over $100 billion is wagered at licensed sportsbooks during the NFL season alone.

Sports betting involves placing a wager on the outcome of a sporting event. Betting has become a popular activity across the globe as more and more people can now bet on various sports from the comfort of their mobile devices.

The growth of the industry has attracted more companies to the space, joining the league of more mature players such as DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG), Genius Sports Ltd. (NYSE: GENI), and Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SCR).

However, most of these companies are focused on getting people to bet as much as possible so they can earn a commission from losing bets. In the betting world, this money is called vig, short for vigorish, and is proportional to the odds at which the bettor places the bet. Champion Gaming Group Inc. (CVE: WAGR) says it is different; its goal is to be on the user's side.

Champion Gaming Group Versus Other Players In The Field

Champion Gaming Group is a sports intelligence company that provides bettors, fans and sports media with proprietary data, analytics and content in an effort to help them make better betting decisions in the case of sports wagerers, and drive engagement and tune-in for media partners. The company says it offers products that help give customers an edge, including advanced sports statistics and win-probability applications.

The company has three platforms: Football Outsiders, EdjSports and EdjVarsity. Football Outsiders and EdjSports offer proprietary data and analytics along with sports content provided by industry experts. The platforms analyze pools of data to produce statistical models and algorithms from which users benefit as part of their sports wagering decision process.

For instance, Football Outsiders devised a formula called Defense-adjusted Value over Average (DVOA), which makes advanced statistical calculations of NFL teams. DVOA measures a team’s efficiency by comparing the number of successful plays it had over a league average. Each year, Football Outsiders calculates the best and worst teams based on the DVOA metric. Since 2008, Football Outsiders has been an exclusive partner of ESPN, providing a portion of its insider content.

Champion Gaming Group’s goal is to offer analytics across more than 20 leagues. Experts include Aaron Schatz, the editor-In-chief of Football Outsiders, and Frank Frigo, who co-created the NFL's first fully customized simulation model.

