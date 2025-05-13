MrBeast Teases Two More Seasons Of 'Beast Games' After Losing Millions: 'Ideally Don't Lose 8 Figures'

Reality competition "Beast Games" from the mind of content creator MrBeast is returning for two more seasons on Prime Video, the streaming platform from Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

MrBeast says he hopes this time the show doesn't lose him as much money, but he promises to make it bigger than the first season.

What Happened: A first season of "Beast Games" set several records, including 44 Guinness World Records, and had a massive $10 million payout to the winner from 1,000 contestants, but also created a financial loss for MrBeast.

The content creator, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, announced on social media that "Beast Games" has been renewed for two more seasons with Prime Video.

"Y'all are not ready for the big stuff we have planned," MrBeast said in the post.

A user asked MrBeast how he can make the show "go bigger" without the fear of going bankrupt, while asking about his loss on the first season.

"Going bigger is my specialty, that's the least of my concerns haha. Yeah, ideally don't lose 8 figures though," MrBeast replied.

The first season was the most-watched unscripted series on Prime Video, according to a report from Variety. The series had 50 million viewers in the first 25 days after its Dec. 19 premiere.

MrBeast has 32.5 million followers on X and 394 million subscribers on YouTube, ranking as the top followed account on the video platform.

The popularity of the content creator helped boost viewership for Prime Video and could do the same for two more seasons.

What's Next: Based on the "Beast Games" website, it looks like season 2 is still casting. The website says casting is open to people aged 18 or older who can legally travel and re-enter the U.S. for up to six consecutive weeks during the period of May to July 2025.

Contestants must also be free of any obligations including personal, family or work during the designated time period of filming for the show. Another interesting casting nugget is that any current candidates for public office or people intending to run for public office within one year as of July 1, 2026, can not participate in the show.

To get cast on the second season of "Beast Games," contestants need to submit their information along with a one-minute video about themselves that includes answers to some of the following questions:

"What was your favorite challenge from BEAST GAMES Season 1, and why?

"Who was your favorite contestant from Season 1, and what made them stand out to you?

"What makes you an unforgettable competitor?"

"What would you do with $5,000,000?"

Contestants on "Beast Games" are tested with challenges that are physical, mental and social and are also offered bribes to leave the game along the way.

