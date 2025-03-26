Business pitch show "Shark Tank" has aired for 16 seasons and will look different going forward with Mark Cuban stepping down after the recently completed season.

A Benzinga survey shows the popularity of the show and what viewers’ favorite part is of the episodes.

What Happened: Over the past 16 seasons, more than 350 episodes have aired on ABC, which is a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS. Episodes feature several companies looking for money from a panel of investors, which sometimes includes guest sharks.

Benzinga recently polled readers to see if they are still watching the show after all these years, with the recent 16th season airing weekly from Oct. 18 through March 7.

"Shark Tank has been on for 16 seasons. Which describes you best?" Benzinga asked.

These were the results:

I have never watched an episode : 45%

: 45% I have not watched since the early seasons: 22%

22% I watch some episodes every season: 20%

20% I have watched most or all the episodes: 14%

The poll found that the majority of readers have watched at least some episodes of "Shark Tank" during its 16-season run.

Despite the show's popularity over the years, 45% said they had never watched an episode.

The poll shows that the series might be nearing the end of peak viewership, with 22% saying they have not watched since the early seasons.

Twenty percent of readers said they watch some episodes every season, with 14% saying they watch most or all of the episodes. These two items put together mean that around 34% of Benzinga readers polled watch at least part of each season.

Favorite Part of “Shark Tank”: Each episode features multiple pitches from entrepreneurs looking to raise capital from the sharks on the panel while giving up equity in their company.

Sometimes deals are made and other times, the entrepreneurs leave with nothing.

"What's your favorite part of Shark Tank?" Benzinga asked.

Here were the results:

The pitch and hearing the entrepreneur's backstory: 40%

40% The battle between the sharks: 21%

21% Seeing the product and watching the sharks test or taste it : 20%

: 20% When multiple sharks join forces on a deal: 18%

The poll found that the pitch and hearing the backstory is viewers’ favorite part when watching "Shark Tank" episodes. Many entrepreneurs who go on the show have inspirational stories of quitting their jobs, getting fired, launching a business for a personal reason or doing entrepreneurial good for their culture or heritage.

Ranking second was the battle between sharks at 21%. Sometimes sharks undercut each other on deals offering a higher investment amount or lower equity to close a deal over another shark who has already made a pitch. Sometimes sharks try to close deals quickly by putting a clock on their deal before dropping out.

The battles between sharks can be exciting for viewers, but are also probably a bit intense for entrepreneurs on the show.

Sometimes sharks join together on deals, which can be a preferred option for the people appearing on episodes as they get the support and mentorship of more than one shark for their company going forward.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from March 20, 2025, through March 25, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 227 adults.

