Mark Cuban Exit From 'Shark Tank' Won't Stop Show's Success: Fellow Shark Daymond John Says It's About 'The American Dream'

The 16th season of "Shark Tank" will serve as the last for billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, but fellow shark Daymond John thinks the show can continue for years and years even after Cuban and other sharks decide to leave the show.

What Happened: The recent season of "Shark Tank," which will be Cuban's last on the show kicked off on Walt Disney Company DIS owned ABC on Friday, Oct. 18.

"The show will be around long after Mark, Daymond, Barbara and all of us," John told Variety recently. "Shark Tank" is the American dream, as you see with an Emmy after all these years and new people finding it."

John acknowledged the role Cuban played in helping with the show's success, but thinks that "Shark Tank" is bigger than any one person.

"Who cares about the sharks, to tell you're the truth. It is really about that mom and pop who have risked every single thing in their life and they need one shot…it's about that kid, that little dyslexic brown boy named Daymond John, who never thought he would be anything…who comes up with an idea and say, ‘I'm going to find a community that I love, and I'm going to empower my community.'"

John said "Shark Tank" embraces the one thing that all Americans can agree on: the American dream.

"When you stand on that carpet, it doesn't care about your color, your race, your gender, your creed. It cares about if you will wake up before everybody and go to sleep after everybody."

What's Next: KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky will be joining "Shark Tank" as the first new regular investor in more than a decade, signing a multi-year deal.

Lubetzky has previously been a guest shark on the show with appearances in Season 11 through 15.

The show said they are not replacing Cuban and will utilize Lubetzky and rotating sharks on the show.

“It’s an honor to be part of a production that continues to educate, entertain and unite Americans behind the spirit of building together,” Lubetzky previously said.

Since announcing his planned exit from the show and stepping back as the majority owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, Cuban has become more vocal on the political front, helping Kamala Harris campaign in the 2024 presidential election.

John is staying quiet on the political front, choosing not to endorse Harris or Donald Trump.

"Candidates will come and go, parties will come and go…the people who make this country so great, it's the everyday entrepreneur," John said. "About 55% of businesses are small businesses out here, and small businesses, in the last five years, have employed 90% of the new hires in this country."

