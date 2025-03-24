Tesla Stock Soars Monday: Could A New Documentary About Elon Musk's Political Influence Pour Cold Water On Momentum?

Tesla Inc TSLA stock was a huge gainer after President Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election and has remained volatile since November, with the president recently publicly endorsing Tesla and saying he hopes the stock price goes up.

What Happened: While the president and some politicians are pushing for Tesla stock to go higher, a new documentary might have investors questioning the electric vehicle company and CEO Elon Musk’s push into politics.

A new documentary titled "Tesla Files" is set to be unveiled at CPH:DOX festival, which runs through March 30, as reported by Variety.

The documentary will be shown as a work-in-progress at the festival with Mediwan's Beetz Brothers producing the film. Andreas Pichler is the director of the documentary.

"Tesla Files" is named after 100 gigabytes of leaked internal data provided by whistleblower Lukasz Krupski, who previously worked for Tesla in Norway.

Krupski was fired from Tesla in 2022. The whistleblower previously claimed Tesla's self-driving technology was not safe for public roads while he worked at the company.

The documentary examines the whistleblower's claims and testimonials from other former Tesla employees.

"We wanted to move beyond the data and show the human cost — families affected, victims, lawyers trying to fight back. These stories are painful and global," Beetz Brothers CEO Christian Beetz told Variety.

The film will explore what it calls, "The Elon Musk System," which is how the Tesla CEO announces ideas, executes the ideas "and relentlessly pushes forward technological solutions, often at the expense of truth and with real human consequences."

The report said "Tesla Files" fits three narratives of Musk's grip on Tesla and his transformation into a political strategist, victim stories caused by self-driving and a pattern of cover-ups and regulatory evasion.

The documentary is also produced by an unspecified German public broadcaster and streamer according to the report.

The Beetz Brothers are known for their work on political and investigative stories.

The film comes as Tesla is under investigation in Europe and by the U.S. Department of Justice.

"The timing of Musk's political rise raises serious questions — was it a move to protect himself from accountability?" producer Anne Von Petersdorff said.

Why It's Important: While it could be months before the documentary hits TV networks, movie theaters or streaming platforms, "Tesla Files" is one of several entertainment features in the work that could cast a negative light on Musk and Tesla.

Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney is also working on a film about Musk. The Tesla CEO labeled this film a "hit piece."

There is also a feature film in the works on Musk's life based on the biography by Walter Isaacson, who had full behind-the-scenes access to Musk during several key moments of his life in recent years, including the buyout of Twitter in 2022.

Director Darren Aronofsky is helming the Isaacson biography film for A24.

The numerous Musk and Tesla films in the works could put the electric vehicle company in the spotlight, both positively and negatively.

With concerns over brand rankings and sales in Europe, Tesla could see continued negative sentiment and pressure throughout 2025.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla stock is up 9.44% to $272.20 on Monday versus a 52-week trading range of $138.80 to $488.54. Tesla stock is down 28% year-to-date in 2025, while shares remain up 58% over the last year.

Photo: Image made via photos on Shutterstock