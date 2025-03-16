Netflix's $320 Million 'The Electric State' Becomes Its Most Expensive and Most Disappointing Movie

Netflix Inc‘s NFLX new high-budget film “The Electric State” has received a tepid response from critics, despite the streaming service reportedly investing hundreds of millions in its production.

What Happened: The sci-fi movie, which premiered on Friday, has garnered a score of a mere 17% from 69 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie features Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, and is directed by the Russo brothers, who are renowned for their contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Estimates indicate that the film’s budget could have reached $320 million, positioning it among the most costly movies ever produced.

This figure significantly surpasses the combined budgets of the 10 most recent Oscar winners for best picture, which collectively amount to less than $230 million, reportI Insider.

The Russo brothers have previously achieved success with high-budget films, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” which grossed $714 million worldwide on a reported $170 million budget.

Also Read: Netflix Stock Up 1.3% After Key Signal, Reversing Early Weakness

However, their recent endeavors outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, particularly on streaming platforms, have not been as fruitful.

“The Electric State” is an adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 illustrated novel of the same title, but critics have labeled the film as “derivative” and “soulless,” with “mind-numbingly repetitive” action sequences.

Netflix and the Russo brothers have not yet issued any comments in response to these critiques.

Why It Matters: The lukewarm reception of “The Electric State” raises questions about the sustainability of high-budget productions for streaming services. Despite the massive investment, the film’s poor critical response could impact its viewership and return on investment.

This could potentially influence Netflix’s future decisions regarding the allocation of its budget for film productions.

The Russo brothers’ recent lackluster performances outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe also suggest a need for a strategic reassessment of their projects.

