Donald Trump's 'The Apprentice' Reality Show Gets Streaming Home, Here's Where You Can Watch Him Tell People They're Fired

Reality competition "The Apprentice," which saw future President Donald Trump tell contestants they were fired has found a new home on streaming.

Here's a look at where fans can view seasons of the old reality hit show and why it's important.

What Happened: On Monday, the first season of "The Apprentice" was added to Amazon Prime Video, the streaming platform owned by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

The addition is part of a plan for the first seven seasons of "The Apprentice," which debuted in 2004, to join the streaming platform, as reported by Variety.

Another season of the series will drop each Monday through April 27.

"The Apprentice" previously streamed on Tubi since 2019, but is no longer on the platform according to the report. Tubi previously had all 15 seasons of the show.

The reality competition, which centered on the world of business and saw people compete to become an apprentice under the real estate investor, came from Mark Burnett and MGM Alternative with Trump and Burnett serving as executive producers.

The winner of each season would get a job at a Trump-affiliated company along with a $250,000 salary. Contestants who were eliminated in each round heard Trump's famous catchphrase, "You're fired."

"I look forward to watching this show myself — such great memories, and so much fun, but most importantly, it was a learning experience for all of us!" Trump said in a statement.

The series previously aired on NBC with the first season having a weekly average audience of 20 million viewers.

There were seven seasons of "The Apprentice" (Seasons 1-6 and Season 10) with eight additional seasons serving as competitions with celebrities called "The Celebrity Apprentice."

A total of 15 seasons aired with around 200 episodes. Trump hosted all but the final season, which saw Arnold Schwarzenegger host as Trump exited in 2015 to explore a presidential run.

Why It's Important: With Amazon owning MGM, the rights to old seasons are likely owned by the e-commerce giant. Adding the seasons to the streaming platform could be a strategic move to try and grab viewers with Trump back in the White House.

The addition of "The Apprentice" on Prime Video also comes with Prime Video working on an exclusive documentary about First Lady Melania Trump that is expected to debut later this year.

"'The Apprentice' is one of the best shows that I ever produced," Burnett said. "The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit!"

The re-release of "The Apprentice" could also be done to take attention away from a 2024 film of the same name that portrayed the rise of Trump. The movie that received Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations was hated and often criticized by Trump, who tried to ban the film from movie theaters.

"The Apprentice" reality competition serves as an important milestone in Trump's career and could have been the final step to push him into politics. Author Maggie Haberman previously recalled how the show helped shape the way voters saw Trump in her book "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America."

Haberman said there couldn't have been a President Trump without "The Apprentice."

"I don't think he would've been the president without ‘The Apprentice.’ I asked him that question in one of our interviews, and he didn't … if memory serves, he didn't take an opinion on it. But I just don't see how it would've happened," Haberman previously said.

The show also helped boost the licensing and branding power of Trump and his companies.

The show "opened up a whole new world financially for him," Haberman said. "It also took him to a different level of stardom."

Photo: Debby Wong via Shutterstock: Arsenio Hall, Donald Trump and Clay Aiken attend the “Celebrity Apprentice” Live Finale at the American Museum of Natural History on May 20, 2012, in New York City.

