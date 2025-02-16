Rock star Sheryl Crow is parting ways with her Tesla vehicle, expressing her disapproval of CEO Elon Musk‘s politics.

What Happened: Crow posted a video on Instagram last Friday, bidding farewell to her black Tesla. She hinted at her displeasure with Musk’s political ties in the caption, stating, “There comes a time when you have to decide who you are willing to align with. So long Tesla.”

Musk, who is presently leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President Donald Trump‘s administration, has been under fire from Trump critics for his role.

DOGE’s emphasis on cutting federal expenditure, particularly on DEI initiatives, has led to multiple lawsuits and public backlash.

In addition, Crow disclosed her monetary support for NPR, which is under political threat from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and others. “Money donated to @npr, which is under threat by President Musk, in hopes that the truth will continue to find its way to those willing to know the truth,” Crow stated.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the growing influence of political affiliations on consumer choices.

Crow’s decision to discontinue her association with Tesla due to Musk’s political leanings reflects a broader trend where consumers are increasingly aligning their purchasing decisions with their political and social values.

This could potentially impact the brand image and market position of companies like Tesla, whose leaders are actively involved in political matters.

