Elon Musk Plans Reinstatement of DOGE Employee Fired Over Social Media Posts

Elon Musk has confirmed that he will reappoint a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee who was dismissed over “inappropriate remarks.” The decision came after a poll conducted on Musk’s social media platform, X.

What Happened: The poll, which sought public opinion on whether the former DOGE employee should be rehired, garnered more than 385,000 votes, with a significant 78% favoring his return.

“He will be brought back,” Musk announced following the poll’s conclusion. The employee in question is believed to be Marko Elez, a 25-year-old who had stints at SpaceX and X before his tenure at DOGE.

Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Elez was associated with a now-defunct social media account that propagated racist views, as disclosed by The Wall Street Journal. The White House later verified to Business Insider that Elez had stepped down. His recent role at the Treasury Department has sparked concerns about DOGE’s access to the department’s payment systems.

In response to Musk’s poll, an X user suggested that Elez “deserves a second chance” but should “have a talk about the racist stuff.” Musk concurred, responding “True” to the comment. Vice President JD Vance also endorsed Elez’s comeback, stating, “bring him back.”

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 7, 2025

Musk is known for conducting polls on X and has previously acted in accordance with the outcomes of some of his social media polls.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores Musk’s unconventional approach to decision-making, often leveraging his social media platform, X, to gauge public sentiment. It also highlights the potential influence of social media on corporate decisions, which could set a precedent for other leaders.

However, it raises questions about the appropriateness of such methods, especially when dealing with sensitive issues such as racism.

The rehiring of Elez, despite his controversial past, could potentially impact the public perception of Musk and his ventures.

