Jimmy Carter Beats George Clinton, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand For Grammy Award Months After Death, Nearly Makes History

Former President Jimmy Carter almost made history at the 67th Grammy Awards, an accomplishment that could have added to his lifetime accolades.

What Happened: Months after passing away at the age of 100 in December, Carter was honored with a Grammy Award win at the 67th annual music awards show Sunday.

Carter won his fourth Grammy Award for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording for his "Last Sundays in Plains: A Centennial Celebration" recordings.

The recordings came from his final Sunday School lessons at Maranatha Baptist Church in Georgia. The record also features recordings from Darius Rucker, LeeAnn Rimes and Jon Batiste.

Carter beat out Guy Oldfield, George Clinton, Dolly Parton and Barbra Streisand for the award, as reported by the Associated Press.

The former president previously won three other Grammy Awards for spoken word recordings, winning most recently at the 61st (2019) and 58th (2016) award ceremonies.

The posthumous Grammy win nearly made history. If Carter was still alive he would have become the oldest Grammy Award winner in history. The current record is 97 years old held by Pinetop Perkins for a win in 2011. Carter ranks among the top 10 oldest winners for his past awards.

Why It's Important: Carter's grandson Jason Carter accepted the award on his behalf.

"Having his words captured in this way for my family and for the world is truly remarkable," Carter said while accepting the award.

Speaking backstage at the award ceremony, Carter celebrated his grandfather's love of music.

"He's such an enormous music fan. He loves the creative aspect of music," Carter said, as reported by the Associated Press. "It's been an important part of his political life, an important part of his personal life. He's an artist in many ways."

The former president is the most-awarded Grammy winner among former presidents with his four wins, which come from 10 career nominations. Barack Obama and Bill Clinton each have won two Grammy Awards. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have also won Grammy Awards.

Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon were nominated for Grammy Awards, but did not win.

