Spotify Fires Back At Drake: Calls 'Artificially Inflated Streams' Allegation Over Kendrick Lamar's Hit Unfounded

Spotify Technology SA SPOT has strongly denied allegations from Drake that it “artificially inflated” streaming numbers for rival artist Kendrick Lamar’s track “Not Like Us.”

What Happened: In opposition papers filed, Spotify stated it “has no economic incentive” to favor Lamar’s track over Drake’s music, reported Variety.

“Marquee was purchased on behalf of the song, for €500 to promote the track in France. Marquee is a visual ad that is disclosed to users as a Sponsored Recommendation,” stated a Spotify spokesperson.

Drake’s company Frozen Moments had previously filed a petition claiming that Spotify and Universal Music Group UMGNF artificially boosted Lamar’s streaming numbers.

The petition alleged UMG offered Spotify a 30% discount on licensing rates in exchange for promoting “Not Like Us,” a claim both companies deny.

Earlier, Universal Music Group rejected the accusations as “offensive and untrue,” underscoring their commitment to ethical marketing practices. A UMG spokesperson stated that fan choice, not manipulation, drives streaming numbers.

Drake’s legal team responded through a statement to Variety, challenging both companies to comply with discovery requests if they have “nothing to hide.”

Why It Matters: The dispute has expanded beyond streaming numbers, with Drake filing a separate action in Texas alleging defamation and improper radio promotion practices.

Neither artist is directly signed to UMG, instead licensing their music through their own companies – Drake’s OVO and Lamar’s pgLang – to Universal labels for marketing and distribution.

Sources familiar with the matter suggest that Drake’s petition primarily targets Universal — the label responsible for distributing his music since his 2009 debut with Lil Wayne's Young Money — rather than Spotify, iHeart, or Lamar himself, the report noted.

However, the timing of the legal action, revolving around a song tied to the prolonged feud between the two artists, seems far from coincidental.

"Not Like Us" stands out as a diss track that not only climbed to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 but also secured multiple nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Price Action: Spotify’s stock rose by 1.48% on Friday, closing at $460.88. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have skyrocketed 144.11%, significantly outperforming the Nasdaq 100 index, which has gained 28.68% during the same timeframe, according to Benzinga Pro data.

