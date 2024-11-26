AI Jesus Hears Confessions In Switzerland: Has Artificial Intelligence Gone Too Far?

Religion could be the next sector impacted by the rise of artificial intelligence.

What Happened: When it comes to the good and bad for artificial intelligence, one of the common fears is that AI will take people's jobs.

While the job of a priest or religious figure might seem safe in the world of technology, a church in Switzerland could have other ideas.

Peter's Chapel in Lucerne, Switzerland, unveiled an "experimental art installation" that features a version of Jesus that uses artificial intelligence, as reported by Vice.

"Visitors share their thoughts and questions in a confessional with a heavenly hologram, where words are only meant for four ears — but without confession. An artificial intelligence that responds aesthetically as Jesus may create a sacred moment," the church's website says.

Peter's Chapel theologian Marco Scmid said AI Jesus is an experiment that could help people have a new experience with AI. Schmid said AI Jesus can help people launch forward conversations and could have an advantage to a pastor

Schmid said AI Jesus is accessible "24 hours a day, so he has abilities that pastors don't."

Why It's Important: The church encourages visitors to "share their thoughts and questions" with their version of AI Jesus, but the process shouldn't be construed as official confession.

"Deus in machina encourages us to think critically about the limits of technology in the context of religion," the church said.

German media outlet Deutsche Well said two-thirds of participants they interviewed were impressed with the results of AI Jesus.

While AI Jesus is only a test it comes as artificial intelligence use cases continue to advance and could disrupt multiple sectors globally.

