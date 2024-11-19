Kim Kardashian Praises Tesla Design Chief For Cybercab Design: 'One Of The Best Car Designers Ever'

Kim Kardashian applauded Tesla Inc. TSLA design chief Franz von Holzhausen on Monday for the design of the company’s two-seat Cybercab with no pedals or steering wheels.

What Happened: “Have to give respect and credit to one of the best car designers ever, Franz von Holzhausen. This car is crazyyyyy!” Kardashian said in one of her Instagram stories about the Cybercab.

The celebrity also shared short videos of her interacting with Tesla’s Optimus and playing rock, paper, scissors with the humanoid robot.

Kardashian also shared images of a golden Optimus robot. “Only one gold one exists,” she said.

Kardashian is already a Tesla customer. She is on the list of celebrities who have taken delivery of a Cybertruck, likely due to its unusual and angular eye-grabbing design, together with singer Lady Gaga, songwriter Pharrell Williams, tennis star Serena Williams, basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, singer Justin Bieber and music power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, also known as Shaq, is also a prominent Cybertruck fan – he likes it so much that he bought a second unit instead of shipping his existing one from Vegas to Atlanta.

Why It Matters: Tesla revealed the Cybercab at an event near Los Angeles in October. Tesla CEO Elon Musk then said that the vehicle would enter production “before 2027” and would be priced under $30,000. The vehicle has no manual controls and is meant for autonomous driving operations alone.

Optimus, meanwhile, is also expected to be available at a $20,000- $30,000 price point once production ramps up.

Musk previously said that the EV company would have “genuinely useful” humanoid robots in low production for use within its factories next year. The company will “hopefully” increase production for other customers in 2026, he said in July. However, Musk is known for providing over-ambitious timelines which he cannot deliver upon.

Photo courtesy: Tesla