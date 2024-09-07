NBA Legend Shaq Shows Off His New Widebody Carbon Fiber Tesla Cybertruck: Elon Musk Has A One Word Reaction

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, also known as Shaq, showed off his new Tesla Inc. Cybertruck featuring a widebody carbon fiber design, which is the first of its kind in the world.

What Happened: Shaq’s latest acquisition is a customized Tesla Cybertruck, crafted by Effortless Motors. The vehicle, dubbed the “Cyberbeast,” boasts a widebody kit and carbon fiber construction, making it both lighter and visually striking.

The inspiration for this unique Cybertruck came from LeBron James. After learning about LeBron’s custom Cybertruck from Effortless Motors, Shaq saw an opportunity to create a vehicle that suited his style and size.

Effortless Motors delivered the Cyberbeast to Shaq’s home in Las Vegas. The vehicle features massive 26-inch rims and a black-on-black color scheme, adding to its commanding road presence.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was left impressed with Shaq's new Cybertruck. He had a one-word reaction to it: "nice."

Nice — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2024

See Also: Tesla Introduces Winter Package For Cybertruck Priced At $3K Ahead Of The Mercury Drop

While performance specs for this custom Cybertruck are not detailed, Shaq’s previous tri-motor Cybertruck could achieve 845 hp and accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Shaq’s garage is already known for its impressive collection of vehicles that match his larger-than-life personality. The addition of this futuristic and spacious Tesla Cybertruck further enhances his legendary lineup.

Why It Matters: Last month, it was reported that Shaq chose to purchase another Cybertruck instead of shipping his existing one from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

The unveiling of Shaq’s custom Cybertruck is part of a broader trend among celebrities who are gravitating toward Tesla’s futuristic vehicles. Musk has publicly praised the growing list of celebrities purchasing Cybertrucks, highlighting their appeal without any discounts or paid promotions.

In March, Steve Aoki and Big Sean were among the latest celebrities to join the Cybertruck craze, further cementing its status as a must-have accessory in the entertainment world.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock