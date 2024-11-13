Mark Zuckerberg Teams Up With T-Pain For A Jaw-Dropping 'Get Low' Cover — Prepare For The Z-Pain Experience You Didn't Know You Needed

Meta Platforms, Inc. META CEO co-founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has joined forces with renowned rapper T-Pain to release a cover of Lil Jon’s “Get Low.”

What Happened: On Wednesday, Zuckerberg and T-Pain shared the reimagined high-energy track into a slower tempo song on Instagram, which featured an acoustic guitar.

Zuckerberg’s autotuned voice is prominent, singing the lyrics, with T-Pain making an appearance halfway through the song.

On Instagram, Zuckerberg said, “‘Get Low’ was playing when I first met Priscilla at a college party, so every year we listen to it on our dating anniversary.”

See Also: Amazon Offers Early Black Friday Deals With Up To $350 Off On Apple MacBooks: Here’s More

At the time of writing, the song wasn’t playing on Instagram’s web app, even though Zuckerberg tried to include it in his post. Users can listen to the track on Instagram’s smartphone app. The track is also available on Spotify.

Source: Instagram

Why It Matters: Zuckerberg's public image has shifted dramatically from the stereotypical "tech bro" in gray t-shirts to a more polished, fashion-forward CEO, signaling a strategic rebranding.

While the makeover has helped improve his public image, making him seem more approachable and authentic, critics argue it distracts from ongoing concerns about Meta's societal impact.

Last month, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, reported third-quarter revenue of $40.59 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $40.29 billion.

The company also reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $6.03 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.25 per share.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.